CM Chouhan meets Piyush Goyal, urges him to include MP delegation in India- Egypt business summit

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called on Union Food and Public Distribution minister Piyush Goyal at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday evening and urged him to include the delegation of Madhya Pradesh in the India-Egypt Business Summit, as per officials.

He also requested the minister for permission to take delivery of the glowing wheat of the state to the central pool in view of the procurement of wheat.

Chouhan informed that on April 11, 2022, an Egyptian team had visited Indore in connection with the import of wheat.

He said the exporters of Madhya Pradesh showed interest in exporting wheat and the state government also had a positive view of exporting wheat to Egypt.

Chouhan informed that India-Egypt Business Summit was proposed by the Indian Embassy in Egypt from May 19 to 23, 2022, in which the Embassy of India had requested to invite delegations from Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan said the state government was willing to send a delegation of 10 members to this summit on its own expenses. Chouhan said, "Farmers are likely to procure wheat in less quantity in the current Rabi season due to good market rate of wheat and increase in exports."

He said he had given approval to take delivery of about 18 lakh metric tonnes of wheat to the central pool with more than 10 percent of glowlessness of Rabi season 2021-22 or to allow the available stock to be used in the Public Distribution System and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana in the state.

Chouhan thanked the union minister Goyal for giving approval to take delivery of 18 lakh metric tonnes of glowless wheat to the central pool in the Rabi season 2020-21.

Friday, April 29, 2022, 11:07 AM IST