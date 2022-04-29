Bhopal: I-T official dies in road accident

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An accountant posted at income tax office, Bhopal died when her scooter was hit by an SUV at Chunta Bhatti square on Thursday, said police. The woman, identified as Sunita Chouhan (59),††was returning from the office on her scooter around 4.30 pm when she met with the accident, police station in-charge Nitin Sharma said

An SUV coming from the opposite side collided with her scooter head-on following which Sunita fell on the divider. The woman sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to hospital, where she died during treatment within 20 minutes. The woman is survived by husband R S Chouhan and three children.

Police are looking for the SUV driver who fled from the spot after the accident. The police have registered a case under section 279, 337,304-A of IPC. The police have also got the picture of the car which hit the scooter.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 01:56 AM IST