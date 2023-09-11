 CM Chouhan Expresses Condolences And Pays Tribute To Late Dropati Bai
CM Chouhan Expresses Condolences And Pays Tribute To Late Dropati Bai

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan arrived at Dangiyapura, the native village of Minister of State for Horticulture and Food Processing Shri Bharat Singh Kushwaha to express condolences on the demise of his mother on Sunday. The Chief Minister expressed his condolences by offering floral tributes to the portrait of Late Dropati Bai. Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Water Resources Minister and District Incharge Minister Tulsiram Silawat were also present.

Dropati Bai, mother of Minister of State Kushwaha, passed away on August 28, 2023 in her home village Dangiyapura. She has also been the Sarpanch of Dangiyapura.

