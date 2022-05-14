Class 5, 8 Exam Results: 90.01% of class 5, 82.35% of class 8 students pass

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 90.01% of class 5 students and 82.35% of class 8 students have cleared the final exams conducted by Rajya Shiksha Kendra in the state. Exams were conducted for the two classes after a gap of 12 years and an amendment in Right to Education Act.

The School Education Department declared the results of class 5 and class 8 with a single click at Rajya Shiksha Kendra auditorium on Friday.

The School Education Department has released the results of examinations of class 5 and class 8 on board pattern. However, the state and district level merit lists of both the examinations have not been released.

Principal Secretary, School Education Department, Rashmi Arun Shami said that children of primary and secondary classes should not have inferiority complex about being smart or weak, implying that only results have been released. Merit list has not been issued.

Rajya Shiksha Kendra Director Dhanraju S said that date for holding supplementary exams would be declared soon. A total of 8,26,824 students had appeared in class 5 examination, out of whom 7,44,247 candidates were declared pass. As many as 4,00,492 students took class 8 exams in which 3,60,784 students were declared pass. The pass percentage of students in class 8 is 82.35%.

A total of 4,22,732 girls appeared in class 5 examination, out of whom 3,83,463 passed. The pass percentage of girl students in class 5 is 90.71%. Shahdol division has the highest pass percentage in class 5 examination, where 94.11% students cleared the exam.

A total of 7,56,967 students took class 8th examination, in which 6,23,370 managed to pass. As many as 3,66,572 students appeared in class 8 examination, out of whom 2,94,160 students have passed. The pass percentage of students in class 8 was 80.25%. In terms of gender, 84.33% girls passed in class 8 with Indore topping the chart with 88.77%.

