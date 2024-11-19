Clash Erupts Over Temple Land Encroachment In Mauganj; MLA Pradeep Patel Detained Amid Stone Pelting

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major controversy erupted at Khatkari Chowki of Mhouganj when MLA Pradeep Patel joined a mob to remove the encroachment with JCB machine on Tuesday evening. When the JCB tried to demolish the structures, the people living on the land resorted to stone pelting, resulting in injuries to several persons. Sources said that Devra Mahadevan temple is situated in Khatkari Chowki.

On Sunday, local Hindu leader Santosh Tiwari sat on indefinite fast, demanding removal of encroachment made on 9 acre land near a local temple. He said 90 percent of land has been encroached by members of the minority community and rest is under the control of Dalits.

The matter escalated on Tuesday evening when BJP workers reached the spot along with a JCB and tried to remove the encroachment. On learning about this, MLA Pradeep Patel also rushed to the spot and joined them. He said that now he had no faith on the promise of administration and hence he himself will remove the encroachment.

When minority community members learnt that encroachment is being removed, they too rushed to the spot. Both sides resorted to the stone pelting, creating law and order problem. Collector Ajay Shrivastava and SP rushed along with huge force to control the situation. When MLA Pradeep Patel refused to stop the demolition, despite repeated pleas of the administration, police took him inside a Bajra vehicle and took him to Rewa. The minority members claimed that they are having ancestral houses and matter is in the court.

Mhouganj collector Ajay Shrivastava told Free Press that section 163 of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita, which was earlier known as section 144, has been imposed in the area. Police have arrested 10 to 12 people from both sides. Law and order situation is under the control. As far as MLA Pradeep Patel is concerned, police removed him from the scene and took him to Rewa.