 Citing land encroachment threats by mafia, Bhopal man, with his elderly mother, climbs a water-tank
Finding no support, they climbed the water tank in Bhopal to protect themselves from mafia.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man, along with his brother and elderly mother, climbed on a water tank outside the jail headquarters to protest land encroachment threats by mafia.

In the video, the man can be heard saying," I have all the documents of his land, still neither-- SP, tehsildar nor SDM is ready to hear the matter."

The family alleged that they were beaten up by the land mafia when protested. The government had given them 5 acres of land on lease, which the land mafia is trying to take over.

