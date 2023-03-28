Citing land encroachment threats by mafia, Bhopal man, with his elderly mother, climbs a water-tank

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man, along with his brother and elderly mother, climbed on a water tank outside the jail headquarters to protest land encroachment threats by mafia.

In the video, the man can be heard saying," I have all the documents of his land, still neither-- SP, tehsildar nor SDM is ready to hear the matter."

The family alleged that they were beaten up by the land mafia when protested. The government had given them 5 acres of land on lease, which the land mafia is trying to take over.