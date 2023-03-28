 Bhopal: Only top military officials to take part in Combined Commanders Conference
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Only top defence military officials are going to take part in the three-day Combined Commanders Conference (CCC) which is all set to begin from March 30 in Bhopal. The conference will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the top military brass on the concluding day- April 1. The defence minister Rajnath Singh will address the CCC on March 31.

The Prime Minister will meet the Chief of Defence Staff and commander in chiefs of all three services – Army, Air and Navy at the CCC which serves as a platform for the interaction of the top political leadership with the military brass.. Command chiefs of all three services will also attend the conference. Sources said that a non-military person (civilian) will not be part of the conference. 

Earlier in the CCC held at Kevadia, Gujarat in the year 2021, the PM taking note of the rapidly changing technological landscape, had highlighted the need to develop the Indian military into a 'future force'.  In the Bhopal conference the PM may ask the officials about the progress made in ‘future force’.

