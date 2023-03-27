Bhopal: EPCO hopes to receive clearance for biosphere reserve in Pench and Kanha

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Environmental Planning and Coordination Organisation (EPCO) has almost completed the document-related work for proposed biosphere reserve in Pench and Kanha. Now, it is waiting for clearance of final report from Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, which will pave way for notification.

At present, state has three biosphere reserves - Panchmarhi, Achanakmar (Amarkantak) and Panna. Achanakmar biosphere reserve is spread across Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. About 67 per cent of its portion falls in Chhattisgarh.

Once the two proposed biosphere projects get approved, its tally will reach five in the state. According to EPCO official, the proposed biosphere landscape of Pench and Kanha has rich flora and fauna along with wide range of biodiversity.

A biosphere reserve has a core area, buffer area and transition area. It is mainly meant to conserve various species of plants and animals while ensuring sustainable development of local inhabitants.

It also aims to reduce dependence of local inhabitants on forests and to guide them towards alternative means of livelihood.

On declaration of any particular area as biosphere reserve, the local species, which may also include endangered species, gets the extra protection cover. In core area of reserve, no activity is allowed and entry is restricted. In buffer and transitition areas, few activities are allowed.

When contacted, EPCO executive director Mujeebur Rehman Khan said that documents related to proposed biosphere reserve in Kanha and Pench were sent to MoEF and the latter had raised certain queries. After this, amendments were made, which were then sent to MoEF.