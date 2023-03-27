 WATCH: 19 swamp deer released in enclosures at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve after disappearing almost a century ago
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWATCH: 19 swamp deer released in enclosures at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve after disappearing almost a century ago

WATCH: 19 swamp deer released in enclosures at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve after disappearing almost a century ago

It was perhaps almost a century ago that swamp deer might have taken the leap in the jungles of Bandhavgarh before disappearing all of a sudden.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
article-image
WATCH: 19 swamp deer released in enclosures at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve after disappearing almost a century ago | ANI

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): 19 swamp deer (Barahsingha)  were brought from Kanha National Park and released into the enclosures at Magadhi Zone in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Sunday.  Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve shared the visuals of the deer being released in the presence of forest minister Kunwar Vijay Shah and running in the Bandhavgarh jungles after almost a century.

The reserve’s field director Sudhir Misha said, “The Centre has permitted us to bring 100 swamp deer, with 50 in the first year. So, today 19 of them have been brought - 11 males and 8 females. We have made an enclosure here that is carnivore-proof. No carnivorous animal can go in. We have elephants too & we have made arrangements to see that the elephants don't damage the enclosure.”

It was perhaps almost a century ago that swamp deer might have taken the leap in the jungles of Bandhavgarh. Owing to unknown reasons they disappeared all of a sudden, without leaving any trace.

Read Also
MP: After almost a century, Swamp deer to roam again in Bandhavgarh
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Nadda asks booth presidents to woo voters with facts and stats of MP's development

Bhopal: Nadda asks booth presidents to woo voters with facts and stats of MP's development

MP: Why is BJP chief JP Nadda's Madhya Pradesh visit crucial?

MP: Why is BJP chief JP Nadda's Madhya Pradesh visit crucial?

Bhopal: Rassi Jal Gayi Par Bal Nahin Gaya- Nadda’s veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi

Bhopal: Rassi Jal Gayi Par Bal Nahin Gaya- Nadda’s veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi

Overheard in Bhopal: Flirty boss and Resorting to religion

Overheard in Bhopal: Flirty boss and Resorting to religion

Alirajpur: ‘Rahul Gandhi is fighting the battle of truth’

Alirajpur: ‘Rahul Gandhi is fighting the battle of truth’