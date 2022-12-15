Chill to intensify Dec 18 onward in Madhya Pradesh as rain activities with clouds still persist

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chill is likely to intensify from December 18 as till then, clouds are expected to disappear completely over Madhya Pradesh. Currently, rain activities with cloudy weather prevail, according to metrological department officials.

Ved Pratap Singh, senior meteorological department officer, said, “at present, cloudy weather continues and even rain activities persist in the state. So temperature is still high in many places but after Monday (December 18) situation is likely to change. Wind patterns will change with the disappearance of clouds. It will reduce the temperature in Madhya Pradesh.”

However, night temperature has reduced in a few places but not across the state, he added.

Bhopal recorded a night temperature of 16 degrees Celsius with a nominal drop while Pachmarhi recorded 11.2 degree Celsius with a drop of 4.2 degree Celsius.

Indore recorded a night temperature of 16.7 degree Celsius. Gwalior recorded a drop of 3 degree Celsius in night temperature settled at 7.7 degree Celsius.