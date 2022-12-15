Bhopal: Despite border clashes, Chinese goods are still preferred due to low cost

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): China Sale, says a billboard placed at the back of a shop in the city’s New Market. The board at the top of the shop, however, reads MP Sale in big fonts, with China Sale written in small letters.

The shop sells wide variety of goods - from cosmetics to trinkets to wall clocks to decorative items to key rings to stuffed toys to bags. The shopkeeper says that though the place’s name is China Sale, most items are Indian.

Cheap goods made in China are available in the market and the people have no problems in buying though the clash between Indian and Chinese troops was reported from Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh a couple of days back. Earlier, the country was involved in a long conflict with its neighbour in Ladakh. This is nothing new as Chinese goods are bought and sold amid border clashes

At another shop, Made in China crockery items are available. The person managing the shop said that Chinese goods were in demand mainly because they were inexpensive. “However, over the past few months, Chinese items have also become costlier,” he said.

“Sab chal raha hai,” said Sandeep Kumar, vending Indian and Chinese lady’s purses and handbags on the pavement. When asked whether there are restrictions on selling Chinese goods, he said that he purchased Chinese bags and purses from wholesale dealers in Delhi. “Till we get supplies, we will sell them,” he said.

At Rimghim Gift Centre, Chinese toys are on display. Most of them are musical and battery-operated. “We have no option. People want to buy these toys because of low prices,” said the shopkeeper.

At another shop, Harish Electricals, Chinese decorative lights are on sale. “What would I do with the stocks I already have?” said the owner of the shop.

Abid, a salesperson at Music Mall, said that people have no problems in buying mobile phones produced by Chinese companies like Oppo, Vivo, Huawei and Realme. “Except Samsung and Apple, most mobile phones sold in India are Chinese,” he said.

Decorative items for Christmas available in the market are mostly Chinese. Santosh, manning one such shop, said that some people do prefer Indian goods.

“ Why should I get into the China-India issue? I won’t be able to fulfil my needs if I get into all this. I buy what suits my pocket, says Reena Sharma, homemaker.