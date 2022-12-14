e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Junior National Equestrian Competition; MP team bags silver medal

Bhopal: Junior National Equestrian Competition; MP team bags silver medal

NADA holds anti-doping awareness prog

Staff Reporter December 14, 2022
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At the ongoing Junior National Equestrian Competition, Madhya Pradesh State Equestrian Academy’s horse riders have won a silver medal in prelim show jumping team event. The Junior National Equestrian Competition, which began in the city on December 12 will end on December 25.

Raju Singh, Arjun Singh, and Asupreet won a silver medal in the prelim show jumping team event. About 249 horses and 200 riders from 16 states are participating.

An anti-doping awareness lecture and video session programme was also organised by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) at the venue on Wednesday.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia visited the academy on Tuesday and encouraged all the players. During competition, joint directors BS Yadav, Vikas Kharadkar, and Sanjeev Gupta were present.

article-image

