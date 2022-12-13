Bhopal: Changes made to come out of colonialism, says Dattatreya Hosabale

Dattatreya Hosabale |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale said British journalist Mark Tully used to say that people of India were running administrative machinery of British, instead they should make administrative arrangements to suit their needs.

He was speaking on the Role of Intellectual in Making Excellent India on the first day of three-day lecture series of Bharatiya Vichan Sansthan Nyas here on Tuesday.

He said India was not a 75-year-old country as it came into existence thousands of years ago. India is such a country which has taught ideal life style to world. “We are big brother to world,” he asserted.

He said Chinese ambassador and intellectual Hu Shih said that without sending a single armyman, India influenced life of China for 2000 years. India did this not on political basis but on spiritual basis. He said that even after getting independence, Indian remained colonial mentally.

He further said that once Mahatma Gandhi wrote a letter to Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru that discussion should be done on Hind Swaraj but Pandit Nehru rejected it by describing it as irrelevant.

He added that in last few months, symbolic changes were made, which showed that we were coming out of colonialism.