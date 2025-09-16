 29-Year-Old Man Opens Fire To Assert Dominance In MP's Chhatarpur; Thrashed By Locals & Sent To Jail
The angry mob thrashed the accused before handing him over to the cops

Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case of spreading panic by indiscriminate firing has come to light in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, where a 29-year-old youth fired bullets to create panic among villagers.

The incident unfolded in Kota village under Rajnagar police station area. The accused, identified as 29-year-old Satyam Singh Thakur, was arrested on Saturday night after villagers mustered courage to nab him.

According to reports, Satyam reached the village square in an inebriated state. Armed with a 312 bore pistol and a gun, he fired 3–4 rounds in the air while hurling abuses, causing panic among residents. Women and children ran indoors in fear as the noise echoed through the village.

However, the situation took a turn when locals decided to act collectively. Several men overpowered the youth, disarmed him, and dragged him to the police station along with the seized weapons. According to eyewitnesses the angry mob thrashed the accused before handing him over to the cops.

According to the women of the village, the accused has created a ruckus many times before. Rajnagar police station in-charge Parasram Dabar said that Satyam has been involved in cases of assault in the past as well. After being presented before the court, Satyam was remanded to jail.

