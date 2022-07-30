e-Paper Get App

Chhindwara: Senior citizen, wife dead, daughter critical after they set themselves ablaze over money woes

The incident occurred in a house in Balaji Nagar, said Kundipura police station inspector Rakesh Bharti.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 08:12 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A 70-year-old man and his wife died and their daughter was critical after they allegedly set themselves ablaze over financial problems on Saturday, while their son suffered burn injuries when he tried to save them, a police official in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh said.

"We got information about a fire in a house at 4:30am. We found Vinod Pathak (70) charred to death. His wife Kanchan (60), son Prateek (28) and Arpana (24) had suffered burn injuries and were rushed to hospital. Kanchan died during treatment and Arpana is critical," he said.

"As per initial probe, Vinod, Kanchan and Aparna poured kerosene and set themselves ablaze. Prateek rushed in from the next room to save them and suffered burn injuries. We have found that Vinod, a retired employee of a cooperative bank, and the family were facing financial problems. We are talking to Prateek to find out more," he said.

article-image

