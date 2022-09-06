Chhatarpur: Thieves flee with 3 silver crowns, donation box

Luvkush Nagar (Chhatarpur): Thieves struck Mahoba Road-based Anjani Hanuman Mandir and made away with silver crowns of idols of Lord Ram, Janaki and Laxman on Sunday night.

The priest of Anjani Hanuman Mandir Dr Satyaprakash Devaliya (65) informed that silver crowns weighed 350 grams. Donation box containing cash of Rs 22,000 was also stolen.

Senior police officers rushed to the temple early in the morning and took stock of the things. Thieves entered the temple after breaking the lock. Later, the donation box was found broken on a nearby hillock.