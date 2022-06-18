Chhatarpur: Lineman dies while repairing power supply line

Police personnel reached the incident spot and try to pacify the local residents on Saturday |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In the absence of protective gear, a lineman of power distribution company died while carrying out repair work of broken electric wire in Sarani area of Chhatarpur district on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

After learning about this incident, locals gathered at the spot on Saturday noon and created a ruckus alleging negligence of the power distribution company after which police reached the spot and pacified the agitating locals.

Kotwali police station incharge SI Gurudatt Shesha said that the deceased lineman had been identified as Munna Vishwakarma, a resident of Sitaram Colony. Munna’s two colleagues who accompanied him at the time of incident said that they had got the power supply switched off before working on the line, but it resumed while lineman Munna was still repairing the fault.

The incident occurred around 3am. Locals informed them about the incident around 11pm.

While carrying out repairing work, Munna got electric shock after the power supply was resumed, resulting in his death on the spot. The police have registered a case of accidental death and the deceased's body was sent to the mortuary of civil hospital for the post-mortem examination.