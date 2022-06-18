Chhatarpur: Internal strife brews over corporator candidates’ lists

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Infighting has been considered as the hallmark of the Congress Party from decades but in Chhatarpur district, now BJP leaders are also worried about internal conflicts within the party workers ahead of the civic body polls.

Due to the internal strife brewing among the party workers after the release of the official list of candidates, who would contest for the post of corporator in urban body elections, senior leaders have to change their decisions and release a new list of candidates.

It is being reported that on Thursday night, BJP district president Malkhan Singh released a list of 15 ward candidates but within half-an-hour, the official announcement of the party came to amend the earlier list.

On the next day, BJP district president Malkhan Singh along with party’s district general secretary Arvind Pateria and district organisation incharge Awadhesh Nayak visited Bhopal and met state BJP president VD Sharma and discussed about unexpected internal conflicts of party workers in some wards. A separate meeting to resolve the issue was held in Sagar in presence of cabinet ministers including Gopal Bhargava, Govind Singh Rajput and Bhupendra Singh were present.

After two meetings in Bhopal and Sagar, a fresh official list of 10 out of the total 15 candidates has been released but names of candidates from Chhatarpur, Nowgong, Maharajpur, Gadhimalhara and Harpalpur have been put on hold.

On the other hand, the Congress party has also not announced the names of any of its 15 candidates to contest for the post of corporators in urban body election.

There have been rumours doing the rounds that there is a possibility that Congress would release candidates list just before the final date of filing nominations to avoid infighting among the party workers so that they could not contest as independent candidates.