Chhatarpur: Sexually harassed speech-impaired girl made to sit at police station for hours

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl, who is speech impaired, was allegedly sexually harassed by a youth, a police officials said on Sunday. The incident took place at Bijawar village under Pipat police station area of the district on June 3.

The victim's family members claimed that they went to the police station on June 3 night, but they were told to approach the next morning. They again reached the police station at 8 am on June 4, but they were made to wait for hours to lodge complaint.

They claimed that police registered a case around 3PM after their repeated requests. Now, the investigation is being carried out under supervision of superintendent of police (SP) Chhatarpur and Child Welfare Committee.

Victimís elder sister said that she along with her younger sister, who is speech impaired, was at the shop. As it was getting evening on June 3, she asked her sister to go home.

While the elder sister, after shutting the shop, was heading towards home, she heard screaming of her younger sister from a house. She knocked at the door of the house and also raised alarm.

The accused who are trying to rape the victim threw her out of house and later escaped from there. The victim later narrated the ordeal to her elder sister. After the incident, both the sisters along with other relatives reached Pipat police station to file a complaint.

The police said that a case has been registered against accused identified as Laxmi Ahirwar under Sections 456, 354, 323, 506 of IPC and 7/8 POCSO Act.

CWC intervene

When no action was taken by the police, the relatives of the victim girl informed Childline. On Saturday, the victim girl was called to Chhatarpur for counseling. After counselling, the case has been referred to the Child Welfare Committee.

Officials of CWC said that victim has revealed that the accused attempted to rape her. In this case, the police should have filed a report immediately and informed the CWC within 24 hours but it was not done by the police which is a violation of the rules, the officials said. Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma and JJC of High Court are being apprised of the negligence shown by Pipat police station.

An FIR was lodged in this regard on June 4. A team has been formed to investigate other complaints. The entire matter will be examined sensitively, said Vikram Singh, ASP, Chhatarpur.