e-Paper Get App

Chhatarpur: Labourer dies in wall collapse

The deceased has been identified as Narayandas (35), a daily wage labourer, who had gone for work at a house located in Rajnagar tehsil on Monday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 12:13 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A daily wage labourer sustained grievous injuries while working at an under-construction home in the Khajwa village of Chhatarpur district on Monday. He was referred to the hospital immediately where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Narayandas (35), a daily wage labourer, who had gone for work at a house located in Rajnagar tehsil on Monday. The family members of the deceased informed that he was levelling the ground on the site when the fragile wall collapsed and fell on him.

The victim was buried under the debris of the collapsed wall for about an hour. When the owner of the house, Chandrakumar Namdev witnessed the untoward incident, he extricated the victim and with the help of his neighbour, took the victim to Rajnagar hospital. However, as his condition was quite serious, he had to be referred to the district hospital. Chandrakumar also informed the kin of the victim, who immediately reached the hospital.

The victim succumbed to his injuries during the course of treatment. His kin had to face further inconvenience when his postmortem was not carried out for 20 hours. Following this, Pooja, the niece of the victim, got in touch with the district collector through phone and apprised him of the situation. Due to the collector's intervention, the postmortem was carried out in some time, but the ordeal did not stop here, as no vehicle was dispensed to the deceased's family for transporting the corpse. Compelled by the situation, the deceased family had to hire a vehicle to take the corpse home.

Read Also
Roof of Choudhary Warehouse collapses in Chhatarpur, 850 metric tonnes wheat spoiled
article-image
HomeBhopalChhatarpur: Labourer dies in wall collapse

RECENT STORIES

JEE Main 2022: Despite the challenges, this Mumbai student topped in PWD category

JEE Main 2022: Despite the challenges, this Mumbai student topped in PWD category

Government of India tells airlines to share information of international passenger

Government of India tells airlines to share information of international passenger

Mumbai: Plea against metro depot work in Kanjurmarg, now ‘not pressed’, disposed of

Mumbai: Plea against metro depot work in Kanjurmarg, now ‘not pressed’, disposed of

Mumbai: City reported huge blood wastage during COVID-19 pandemic

Mumbai: City reported huge blood wastage during COVID-19 pandemic

Nitish dumps BJP again; Tejashwi welcomes him; BJP says people of Bihar betrayed

Nitish dumps BJP again; Tejashwi welcomes him; BJP says people of Bihar betrayed