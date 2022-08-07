Roof of Choudhary Warehouse collapses in Chhatarpur, 850 metric tonnes wheat spoiled

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rains led to the collapse of the roof of Chhatarpur-located Choudhary Warehouse on Friday, eventually resulting in the sopping of 850 metric tonne of wheat, which was kept in the warehouse. Even a day after the incident occurred, no stringent action has been taken to shift the goods. Notably, the sopping of colossal quantities of wheat has cost lakhs to the state government.

On learning about the incident, an official concerned, named Rinku Sahu, immediately took stock of the situation and wrote to the in-charge of the warehouse, Ram Avtar Mishra, demanding for the goods to be shifted immediately. He also stated in the letter that the warehouse in-charge as well as the warehouse owner would be held responsible, if any damage is caused.

Acting on the information provided by the official, the in-charge of the warehouse, Ram Avtar Mishra reached the spot and apprised the officials that no stringent measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the grains, which could pose major threat to 850 metric tonne of wheat kept inside the warehouse. Following this, when in-charge Mishra returned to his place, heavy rains started to pour again and drenched the goods.

'I have informed senior officials of the mismanagement ongoing in the warehouse', Mishra said, despite which no action has been initiated to shift the goods.