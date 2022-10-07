Chhatarpur Collector organises Gram chaupaal in Talgaon village |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sandeep GR, collector of Chhatarpur district, organised a Gram Chaupaal in the gram panchayat Talgaon, lying in Rajnagar tehsil of Chhatarpur district on Thursday.

The chairing of Gram Chaupaal brought a sigh of relief among the general public, the locals said. The villagers presented numerous grievances and issues before the collector during the course of the Gram Chaupaal.

While the collector was carefully listening to the issues of the people, several villagers alleged that all the officials concerned always listen to their problems, but do not redress their issues. Responding to them, collector Sandeep said that the situation will improve from now onwards and the sole objective of the Gram Chaupaal is to resolve issues of the people.

During his visit to gram panchayat Talgaon, the collector inspected the Anganwadi centre located in the village. He stated that strict action will be taken against the officials concerned for dereliction of duty.

During the course of inspection, collector Sandeep also received grievances pertaining to issuance of BPL cards, Voter IDs, pension, water availability issues, construction of roads, residential issues, construction of toilets and many more.

After taking stock of all the arrangements and issues, the collector assured the villagers of the redressal of their problems. During this, Rajnagar SDM DP Dwivedi, naib tehsildar Rupam Gupta and other officials were also present.