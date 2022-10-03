e-Paper Get App
Chhatarpur: Cleanliness drive in Rajnagar under Swachhta Seva Saptah, Ponds and Ghats were cleaned

People were appealed not to throw waste in the pond. A cleanliness campaign has been launched under Swachhta Seva Saptah wherein public places are cleaned.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 03, 2022, 12:55 AM IST
article-image
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A cleanliness drive was carried out under leadership of Deputy Engineer Mahendra Patel at Rajnagar in Chhatarpur district on Friday. The city council team took out the garbage from the pond and swept the ghats.

A public awareness campaign on cleanliness, including the awareness about single-use plastic ban, was run by the city council in Rajnagar. During the cleanliness campaign, efforts were made to make the city clean and beautiful, including steps of a pond. People who visit the pond daily appreciated the initiative.

While addressing the residents including sanitation workers, Deputy Engineer Mahendra Patel said, "It is everyone's responsibility to keep the city clean. Every city dweller should take a pledge to keep the city clean. The mission of city cleanliness can be successful only with everyone's cooperation. Citizens should cooperate in cleanliness works along with the city council administration."

Also, city council personnel have been ordered to clean the city twice in the morning and evening. The sweepers are discharging their responsibilities. Those who violate the cleanliness rules will be punished, and action will be taken.

