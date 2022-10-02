e-Paper Get App
Chhatarpur: Man booked for chopping off cow’s tail

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 01:33 AM IST
Cow's tail chopped off |
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Chandla police in Chhatarpur district have booked a man for chopping off a cow’s tail, which had entered his farm, said police on Saturday. The police added that the accused attacked one of the legs of the bovine, following which it received severe injuries. 

According to police, the accused has been identified as Kallu Ahirwar, a native of Chandla town while the complainant is a woman named Prema Pal, resident of ward number 1. Pal, in her complaint, told police that she had gone to graze her cattle (a cow and a goat) on Thursday evening. Prema Pal alleged that Ahirwar chopped off the tail of her cow when it entered his field. 

