Chhatarpur: Congress MLA hits out at BJP for failed implementation of public schemes

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 30, 2022, 01:31 AM IST
article-image
Congress MLA of Chhatarpur district, Alok Chaturvedi |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA of Chhatarpur district, Alok Chaturvedi, hit out at BJP by alleging that the meeting of the district planning committee has not been organised in the district for the past three years, since BJP came back to power in the state. 

Continuing the allegations, MLA Chaturvedi stated that owing to the same, various Central and state government-led schemes have terribly failed to reach out to the people of the district. 

While talking to the media, MLA Chaturvedi stated that the 30-membered cabinet group of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, had been assigned the responsibility to ensure the overall development of all 52 districts of the state back in July, 2022. He added that the charge of introducing development to the Chhatarpur district was handed over to minister Om Prakash Saklecha. 

Alleging dereliction of duty by minister Saklecha, MLA Chaturvedi said that according to data received by the district hospitality branch, minister Saklecha has taken stock of Chhatarpur district only six times in 2022. He further said that due to the same, the officials in charge of various schemes are also neglecting their duties.

Questioning the progress of development ensured by minister Saklecha, MLA Chaturvedi also alleged that the meeting of the district planning committee has only been chaired once for the last three years. To obtain minister Saklecha's statement on the issue, Free Press tried to get in touch with him, but could not establish contact. 

article-image

