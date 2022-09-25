Chhatarpur: No update in the land records for 3 years, farmer unable to meet SDM

Representative Photo |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Motilal Vishwakarma of Angaur village has claimed that the record of his land has not been updated in three years. He has been walking 12 kilometres daily for the last three months to meet SDM Vinay Dwivedi, who is in temporary charge. Still, the staff drive him away, saying that SDM is busy.

Motilal stated that in 2019, some of his lands were registered in the name of someone else, whose record was applied for updating in the tehsil, but it has still not been updated three years later.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan advises officers to interact with the public and form public forums. Officers who fail to follow their responsibilities are suspended, but despite such actions being taken against them, the Chhatarpur district officers show no fear of such activities.

A notice bar has been pasted outside the door of the Chhatarpur sub-divisional officer's office, stating that the meeting time for people has been fixed only from 5 pm to 6 pm on Monday and Friday. Still, lakhs of farmers reside in Chhatarpur tehsil, whose daily work continues on the tehsil premises, so the period is short.

BJP District President Malkhan Singh said, "This is an unfortunate situation, many times people have also informed me about the subject that there is no permanent sub-divisional officer in the district headquarters, I have requested the minister incharge that the sub-divisional officer should be posted soon so that the problems of the people can be resolved."