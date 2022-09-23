Chhatarpur: Camp organised for specially abled students in Rajnagar

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In order to provide the benefits of various government-led schemes to the specially-abled students, a camp to assess their disability was organised for such school students at Janpad education centre in Rajnagar in Chhatarpur district on Thursday.

Check-ups of as many as 334 specially-abled students were carried out in the camp on Thursday, after which 194 students were earmarked for the provision of certificates, while 75 students were earmarked for the provision of necessary equipment.

The guardians of the students were also present in the camp who were apprised of schemes introduced by the government for the specially-abled students. Officials present in the camp told the media that those students, who have been earmarked for the provision of necessary equipment, would be given the same in a programme slated to be held soon in the town. Notably, the equipment will facilitate the convenience of the students in the future.

Rajnagar BRCC KK Agnihotri, president of Rajnagar city council, Jeetendra Verma, Janpad Vice-president of Rajnagar, Pushpendra Awasthi, VAC Atur Chaturvedi, VAC Gajendra Singh, VAC Jagdish Soni, MRC Pushpendra Patel, Sunil Gupta, Councillors Robby Jain and Dinesh Gautam and BJP leader Sonu Nagariya were present at the camp.