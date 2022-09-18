Chhatarpur : Boy stabbed in private parts, 2 booked 

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Kotwali police have booked two men on charges of stabbing a teenager boy in his private parts, said police on Saturday. The accused are on the run.

According to CSP Lokendra Singh, the victim has been identified as Vikas Balmik (18). Vikas, while narrating the incident to the police, stated that the accused Khoob Raikwar and another of his accomplice beat him on Friday night when he refused to give them money for consumption of intoxicating pills. Vikas said police took no action.

He continued his statements by saying that he was heading towards his friendís house on Saturday noon, when the duo intercepted him again. They again demanded money from him for the intoxicating pills. When Vikas did not give them money, they demanded his silver chain. When Vikas refused, the duo stabbed him with a knife in his private parts after which he sustained grievous injuries, while the accused fled the spot.

The victim is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. A complaint has been lodged against the accused.