Chhatarpur: Boy climbs rail engine for selfie, electrocuted

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old boy climbed to the top of a rail engine to take a selfie and died after coming in contact with high-tension wires at Chhatarpur railway station on Thursday, the police said.

According to reports, Sohel Mansoori, a resident of Mastanshah colony, went to offer Namaz along with his friends.

After offering Namaz, Sohel and his friends reached the railway station and climbed a locomotive to take a selfie. No sooner had he climbed the engine than he came in contact with bare live wires and died on the spot.

When his family members came to know of the incident they got angry and created a ruckus at the railway station.

The station master alleged that they had beaten him up as well as damaged government properties.

The mother of Sohel, Rukshana Begum and his brother Roshan blamed the railway authorities for the incident.

On getting information, a police team from Civil Lines rushed to the spot and pacified the angry family members of the deceased.

The angry family members Sohel also dragged station master Shubhank Patel out of his chamber, beat him up and threw him on the railway track.†

They also threw stones at a train which arrived at the station. Patel lodged a complaint at the Civil Lines police station about the incident.

In charge of Khajuraho RPF station Jitendra Kumar said that the family members of Sohel beat up the station master, as there was a shortage of guards, it was difficult to control the mob.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 12:04 AM IST