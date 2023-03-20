Chambal river incident: Three more bodies recovered, two still missing | FIle

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Three out of seven pilgrims who drowned in Chambal river on Saturday were found dead on Sunday. Search is still on for two more pilgrims who are feared dead in the incident, official sources said.

Notably, a group of 17 pilgrims belonging to Kolaras village in Shivpuri district had embarked on a pilgrimage to Kaila devi temple located in Rajasthan on Saturday. Ten pilgrims successfully crossed Chambal river while seven of them drowned. Bodies of two were recovered by rescue teams on Saturday.

District collector Ankit Asthana has reviewed the situation while the teams of State Disaster Response force (SDRF) are making efforts to find other missing people. Those who are still missing have been identified as Rukmani Kushwaha and Lavkush Kushwaha.

Collector Asthana has asked rescue teams to conduct search operation thoroughly and find missing persons.