WATCH: 3 dead, 5 missing after after a party of pilgrims drown in Chambal river

Morena: As many as 17 pilgrims on their way back from Karauli Mata Mandir drown after their boat capsized in Chambal river on Saturday morning. Three of them died and five went missing. Remaining nine swam and reached Rajasthan.

Cops and divers reached the spot and the rescue operation is underway.

(Disclaimer: The numbers are subject to change as the rescue operation is on)

According to police, the incident took place in the Rodhai ghat area of Karauli district of Rajasthan. A group of 17 pilgrims hailing from Chilachound of Madhya Pradesh had left for their pilgrimage to the Karuli Mata Mandir on foot. They were crossing Chambal river, when their boat capsized and they drowned.

Police recovered three bodies from the river. Five went missing while the remaining nine pilgrims emerged successful in crossing the river.

Rescue operation is underway.