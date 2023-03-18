IIM Indore director advises graduates to acknowledge individuals contributing to their success

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Advising the graduating batch of students of the General Management Programme for Executives in Dubai, IIM director Himanshu Rai to remain humble and acknowledge the individuals who have contributed to their success.

“Today marks a significant turning point in the lives of the participants, not only because of their graduation but because it also signifies the commencement of a new journey. The graduates remain humble and acknowledge the numerous individuals who have contributed to their success,” said Rai during valedictory function for GMPe Batch 9 at IIM Indore. The event marked a momentous occasion as a total of 43 participants received their Certificate of Completion, marking the successful culmination of the 09-month comprehensive programme.

He further expounded on the importance of Meaningfulness in one's life, emphasising the significance of being passionate and understanding the privilege that comes with it. Leading a meaningful life involves being compassionate and helping those in need. He urged the graduates to identify their purpose in life and add a tint of imagination to their vision to create a better world. ‘In order to achieve excellence, it is crucial to utilise one's potential to the fullest extent. Failing to do so is tantamount to corruption, as it involves a perversion of integrity and not being true to oneself’, he said. He congratulated the graduating batch on their accomplishments and urged them to continue on their path of self-improvement with the same spirit of GMPe.

Prof. Manoj Motiani congratulated the graduating batches and expressed his delight at the addition of new executive alums to the IIM Indore family. He advised the participants to continue their pursuit of knowledge, strengthen their network, and stay connected with their peers, emphasising the importance of building and nurturing relationships. Mahesh Chotrani echoed similar sentiments, congratulating all the participants for completing the course and expanding IIM Indore's alumni base in the UAE and GCC Nations to over 600.

Manohar Punjabi, while congratulating the graduating batch, expressed his profound delight in witnessing the evolution of this programme into an empowering platform that facilitates the revival of college memories. He emphasised that this programme has witnessed participation from professionals of all ages, including 60-year-old participants from diverse professions such as engineering, finance, and medicine, underlining the importance of education in all fields. The Best Groups announcement further cheered the participants, culminating the event on a high note.

