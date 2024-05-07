 Delhi Excise Police Case: Amid SC Hearing, Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Till May 20
Delhi Excise Police Case: Amid SC Hearing, Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Till May 20

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 02:33 PM IST
article-image
Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

Amid the ongoing hearing in Supreme Court of the petition filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking bail on May 7, Tuesday, Delhi Court has extended the Judicial Custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till May 20.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court was hearing Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal's bail petition on Tuesday after the court said that it is open to consider interim bail for AAP supremo in the backdrop of the ongoing polls.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now cancelled Delhi excise policy and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody.

This is breaking news, Further details awaited.

