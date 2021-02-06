‘Chakka jam’ at various places evokes a lukewarm response in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: The ‘chakka jam’ organised by the Congress opposing the farm laws on Saturday proved to be a formality at most of the places. However, small teams at several places across the state did come out onto the roads and block them for some minutes.

The nationwide road blockade of the Congress in support of farmers, opposing farm laws, from 12 noon to 3 pm proved to be a formality in Madhya Pradesh. In Bhopal, some farmers and Congressmen blocked NH-12 at Parwalia for a few minutes only. The police handled the situation amicably and dispersed the protesters within minutes.

Reports of road blockades arrived from other districts, as well, but they were brief at most of the places. In Ashok Nagar, brother of BJP MP KP Yadav, Ajay Pal Singh, participated in the protest organised at the Vidisha Road toll plaza. In Gwalior, the numbers in the crowd were impressive and they organised a blockade at three places.

In Sagar, too, the protest remained symbolic as there was a natural death in a farmer’s family. The blockade was organized at Ron village on Damoh Road. A tractor rally was taken out at three different places in Jabalpur and considerable numbers of people participated in it.