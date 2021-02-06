Madhya Pradesh: Chakka jam remains a Congress affair in state

Taking cue from 2017 farmers agitation in Mandsaur, security remained on high alert across Mandsaur district on Saturday ahead of farmers protest. Farmers from Mandsaur, Pipliyamandi, Malhargarh and other villages under the banner of Malwa Kisan Sangharsh Samiti staged a protest at different places in the district against three farm laws.

As the number of farmers was less, scores of Congress party workers joined the protest. They staged a protest on Mhow – Neemuch National Highway. They raised slogans against the Union government.

As part of prohibitory action, police took away farmers and the party workers in their vehicles and clear the highway. Chaotic situation on the national highway remained for more than one-and-a-half hours.

Congress leaders Parshuram Sisodia, block president Anil Sharma, Mahila Congress president Babita Singh Tomar and others involved in an argument with police officers who were clearing the road.