Madhya Pradesh: Chakka jam remains a Congress affair in state

Digvijaya Singh participates in Guna agitation
Ex-Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh participated in the Chakka Jam in support of farmers' near Bilonia village on the National Highway. Member of Parliament Singh was in Guna on Saturday and he joined other farmers during his brief stay. Before this, Singh visited former district panchayat president Sumer Singh Garha’s residence to pay tribute Garha’s mother.
Congress supports farmers’ protest in Mandsaur
Taking cue from 2017 farmers agitation in Mandsaur, security remained on high alert across Mandsaur district on Saturday ahead of farmers protest. Farmers from Mandsaur, Pipliyamandi, Malhargarh and other villages under the banner of Malwa Kisan Sangharsh Samiti staged a protest at different places in the district against three farm laws.
As the number of farmers was less, scores of Congress party workers joined the protest. They staged a protest on Mhow – Neemuch National Highway. They raised slogans against the Union government.
As part of prohibitory action, police took away farmers and the party workers in their vehicles and clear the highway. Chaotic situation on the national highway remained for more than one-and-a-half hours.
Congress leaders Parshuram Sisodia, block president Anil Sharma, Mahila Congress president Babita Singh Tomar and others involved in an argument with police officers who were clearing the road.
Congress stages chakka jam at Khandwa - Baroda highway
Alirajpur: On Saturday, a demonstration was organised on the behalf of the district Congress committee in support of the farmers' agitation. They staged chakka jam at the Khandwa - Baroda state highway.
Taking a dig at the central government, district Congress president Mahesh Patel warned to stop exploiting the farmers, while also opposing the opposition leaders of the district, saying that the Patel family stands with the people of Alirajpur who conspired behind the scenes.
“We are ready to face our opponents in every situation, even if we get elections done today, we will know with whom the people are with us,” Patel said. MLA Mukesh Patel, MLA Kalawati Bhuria and other Congress leaders also addressed the protest.