CBI Registers Case Against 13 For ₹4 Crore Insurance Fraud

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following complaint by Oriental Insurance Company Ltd, Satna, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against 13 people over fraudulent insurance claim, said officials on Wednesday. Searches were also conducted at three locations, including residential and official premises of the accused at Indore, Satna and Jabalpur.

As per complaint, in 2022, the accused hatched a conspiracy and in pursuance thereof, fraudulently claimed insurance amounts from the OIC Satna in connivance with others thereby caused a wrongful loss of Rs 4 crore to the company. It was alleged that the accused Proprietors of the seven firms (Tendu Leave Trader firms) got the stock of Tendu Leaves insured from the Company through 14 policies in May 2022. The stock was kept in a godown at Ahirgaon village, Satna, which were allegedly burnt in fire. The godown allegedly had no power connection and that the fire was man-made.

It was further alleged that accused development officer, brought the claim amount within the financial authority of senior divisional manager by splitting seven Insurance Policy into 14 policies (two policies each for seven firms).

Case was registered against Vijay Kumar Mongia, Development Officer, Oriental Insurance Company Ltd, Divisional Office, Satna, RC Parteri senior divisional manager, agent Shrichand Agarwal, Sunil Garg surveyor and loss assessor Indore, Brajesh Kumar Yadav investigator Satna. Case was also registered against Satna based companies Chandrabali Dahiya Prop of M/s Shan Trading, Sunil Kumar Pandey, Prop of M/s S.K.Tendu Leaves, Anil Kumar Pandey Prop of M/s Anil Kumar Pany, Sajan Verma Prop of M/s SV Trading Company, Prashant Pandey Prop of M/s Vindyachal Enterprises, Deepak Pandey Prop of M/s DK Trading Company, Ramanand Dwivedi Prop of M/s RN Trading Company Satna, Phakkad Chamrkar Prop of M/s PC Trading Company.