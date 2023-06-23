 Caught On Cam: Minor Girl Attempts Suicide In Gwalior CWC Office, Mother Accuses Officers Of Harrasment
According to information, police brought the minor (17-year-old) to the CWC office after receiving a complaint of child marriage.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl allegedly attempted suicide by trying to hang herself at the office of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Gwalior on Friday evening. According to information, police brought the 17-year-old to the CWC office after receiving a complaint of child marriage where she took the extreme step.

Police arrived at the scene on time and saved the girl. Later, she was taken to the hospital immediately, where doctors have informed that she is out of danger now.

A video of the incident, made by the girl's relatives has also come to fore.

On the other hand, the minor’s mother has refuted the claims of child marriage and accused the Child Welfare Committee of harassing her daughter.

She said, “My daughter was just getting engaged and not married. Also, the team was trying to send my daughter to one-stop center forcefully. She must have attempted suicide due to the harassment done by the CWC team.”

Purani Chhawni police have taken cognisance of the matter and are carrying out further investigation.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

