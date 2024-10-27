 Car Passenger Assaulted Over FASTag Installation, Probe On In Satna
The incident, which also involved shoving off the victim's elderly mother, occurred after a disagreement over the installation of FASTag.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 10:29 PM IST
Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A man was assaulted near Odki Toll Plaza in Amar Patan police station area on Saturday. The incident, which also involved shoving off the victim's elderly mother, occurred after a disagreement over the installation of FASTag.

The victim has lodged a complaint with the police. According to the police, the complainant Mitesh Maurya, a resident of Rewa, was travelling from Maihar to Rewa with his mother in a new car when the altercation took place at the Odki Toll Plaza. As his car did not have a FASTag, it was stopped at the toll, and he was advised to install one.

A local FASTag agent, who was present at the time, began pressuring Mitesh to get the tag from him, citing the disadvantages of not having one. Mitesh agreed and had the FASTag installed, but upon checking, he noticed that the engine and chassis numbers recorded on the tag belonged to another vehicle.

When he raised concerns, the agent demanded money. Though Mitesh was willing to pay, he insisted that the correct vehicle details be entered. This led to a dispute, and the agent, along with some other individuals and toll staff, assaulted him. After escaping the scene, Mitesh reported the incident at Amar Patan police station. The police have launched an investigation, and a video of the incident has also surfaced.

