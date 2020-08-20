Building bridges: Home minister Narottam Mishra congratulates LoP Kamal Nath, visits his residence

BHOPAL: After forming BJP government in the state, state home minister Narottam Mishra visited the house of former chief minister Kamal Nath for the first time and congratulated him on being appointed as a leader of Opposition in the state assembly. Apparently, Mishra played a key role in toppling Nath government on March 20 this year.

During Congress party’s 15-month rule, Nath and Mishra never met one-to-one at any platform but on Thursday, Mishra went to meet Nath. Nath was nominated as a leader of Opposition in July. The assembly speaker issued the recognition letter on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, many leaders congratulated him Nath and on Thursday, Mishra met him at his residence. Both the leaders discussed the political happenings and Covid situation in the state and in the country.