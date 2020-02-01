Budget 2020: MP gets 5 railway projects worth Rs 710 cr

Indore: Five important Railway projects which will go a long way in increasing the rail connectivity of the region have been allotted Rs 710 cr in the Budget.
The highest amount of Rs 250 crore has been allotted for Mhow-Sanawad gauge conversion (GC) project, while the least Rs 60 cr has been allocated for doubling of Ujjain-Indore via Dewas section.
Though no formal announcement has been made, but reliable sources said the amounts mentioned have been allocated, and it will become clear after release of the pink book by Railways.
Sources said that even though Rs 250 crore has been allocated for the Mhow-Sanawad section, land acquisition for the project remains a major challenge.
Fund allocation to Railway’s 5 projects
Project Allocation (in cr.rupees)
Mhow-Sanawad GC 250
Dhar-Chhota Udaipur NL 180
Indore-Dahod NL 120
Indore-Manmad NL 100
Ujjain-Indore doubling 60
