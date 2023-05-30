Brutal murder of youth: Four days gone, but cops have yet to know killer’s motive in Sehore

Representative Image |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly four days have passed since a man axed a youth to death and cut his body into several pieces, but the police have yet to learn the motive for the murder.

The accused was arrested and sent to jail, but he kept mum over his motive for committing such a crime.

Nevertheless, the police are inquiring into differentaspects of the case. The incident has spawned resentment among the people in the district, since a video clip of it has gone viral on social media. In the video, the accused is seen hitting the youth with the axe.

A resident of Motibaba temple road Suraj Singh Kushwaha went to a brick kiln near Karbala pool to buy brick for constructing a house.

But Surendra, resident of Siradi village, came out of the blue and murdered Suraj.

Afterwards, his family members put his body on the road and blocked traffic demanding an inquiry into the case. They said some other persons got Suraj murdered through Surendra. For the police, the case is becoming mysterious with each passing.

City superintendent of police Niranjan Rajput said the police were inquiring into different aspects of the case. Surendra had attacked a woman with an axe and a case was registered against him, Rajput said.

It seems the accused is mentally upset and his family members have thrown him out of the house, he said, adding that the owner the brick kiln where the accused was working was being quizzed.