 Bringing King Cobra Back To Madhya Pradesh; WII Asked To Do Feasibility Study
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBringing King Cobra Back To Madhya Pradesh; WII Asked To Do Feasibility Study

Bringing King Cobra Back To Madhya Pradesh; WII Asked To Do Feasibility Study

Sources said if the project is executed then forest department intends to bring King Cobra from southern states like Tamil Nadu or Karnataka.

Rajan RaikwarUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 10:22 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Chief Minister Mohan Yadav underlined the need to rehabilitate King Cobra into the jungles of state, the officials of forest department sought the opinion from Wildlife Institute of India (WII), and the latter has already given its initial report.

Interacting with Free Press, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), Wild Life, VN Ambade said, “As far as King Cobra subject is concerned, we sought WII’s opinion and they have responded. The institute needs to do a survey of the potential areas of the state before reaching any conclusion.”

Read Also
Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vidhya Nagar, Bagmugaliya Basti,...
article-image

Sources said if the project is executed then forest department intends to bring King Cobra from southern states like Tamil Nadu or Karnataka. However, the point of contention is whether King Cobra ever existed in the jungles of state. Another senior officer of Forest Department said that after receiving the initial report, they have written to WII to do feasibility study regarding King Cobra. On getting the positive reply, budget will be sanctioned for feasibility study. It is after the study that decision could be taken that how many King Cobra needs to be brought and from where.

An ex-PCCF (Wild Life), pleading not to be named, said that it is an illogical thing to bring King Cobra from other place as he had never ever heard of any such thing in the past. Sources said that King Cobra normally lives in areas with high humidity like Western Ghat which receives intense rains. The average length of King Cobra is five to six meters.

FPJ Shorts
Video: Rohit Sharma Spotted In Alibaug Ahead Of AUS vs IND Test Series
Video: Rohit Sharma Spotted In Alibaug Ahead Of AUS vs IND Test Series
Mira-Bhayandar: 2 Drug Peddlers Arrested With 13.5 Kg Ganja Worth ₹8.72 Lakh In Vasai
Mira-Bhayandar: 2 Drug Peddlers Arrested With 13.5 Kg Ganja Worth ₹8.72 Lakh In Vasai
Mumbai: BMC Files Case Over Illegal Banners Welcoming Union HM Amit Shah In Vile Parle
Mumbai: BMC Files Case Over Illegal Banners Welcoming Union HM Amit Shah In Vile Parle
Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP's Ameet Satam Confident Of Winning 3rd Term From Andheri West; Discusses Development, Politics, And Mahayuti’s Future
Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP's Ameet Satam Confident Of Winning 3rd Term From Andheri West; Discusses Development, Politics, And Mahayuti’s Future

However, ex-PCCF Wild Life, HS Pabla said that he reckons that many years ago, few King Cobras were rescued from houses and brought to Van Vihar National Park. But he doesn’t know what became of them.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fearing For Her Life, Bedia Woman Separates From Thakur Husband, Seeks Maintenance In Bhopal

Fearing For Her Life, Bedia Woman Separates From Thakur Husband, Seeks Maintenance In Bhopal

Jyotiraditya Scindia Keeps Away From Canvassing For By-Polls, Rift With BJP Apparent!

Jyotiraditya Scindia Keeps Away From Canvassing For By-Polls, Rift With BJP Apparent!

Plan For Transfer Ready, But Voters’ List Coming In Way Collectors’ Shifting In Madhya Pradesh

Plan For Transfer Ready, But Voters’ List Coming In Way Collectors’ Shifting In Madhya Pradesh

Bringing King Cobra Back To Madhya Pradesh; WII Asked To Do Feasibility Study

Bringing King Cobra Back To Madhya Pradesh; WII Asked To Do Feasibility Study

Fearing Naxal Influx From Bordering States, Madhya Pradesh Government Seeks Two More CRPF Battalions...

Fearing Naxal Influx From Bordering States, Madhya Pradesh Government Seeks Two More CRPF Battalions...