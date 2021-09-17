Booster Dose in Madhya Pradesh: Bid to cover learning gap among students

BHOPAL: The state school education department has prepared special Booster Dose to bridge the learning gap of students who were confined to their homes for past 18 months due to corona pandemic in Madhya Pradesh.

“Two separate modules have been prepared- one for students of class 1 and 2 and another for students of class 3-5,” said additional mission director of Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Lokesh Jangid.

The regular classes covering full syllabus will begin from January 16, 2022. Till then, revision of previous classes and capacity building exercises will be held to bridge the learning gap.

“After deliberations with educationists, special programme has been designed for students. Revision of chapters of previous classes will remind them of previous classes and prepare them for next level,” Jangid added.

According to school education department, combined classes will be held for students of class 1 and 2 as teacher will teach chapters of class 1 only. Students of class 1 and 2 will be taught from book of class 1 till further instructions.

For students of class 3-5, baseline test will be organised after ‘capacity building’ classes to be held for a week. For next 15 days, that is, from September 28 to November 13, students will be taught English, Hindi and mathematics only.

Moreover, all classes will have capacity building periods in the first half. Preparation for National Achievement Survey will be done in second half.

From November 15 to 15 January, bridge courses will be run for students. The chapters to be taught during bridge course will be based on learning outcome of previous assessment. During this period, Booster Dose classes will be organised for the students.

ALSO READ Mahindra University School of Management welcomes its first batch of Undergraduate Students on...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 08:16 PM IST