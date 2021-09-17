Mahindra University School of Management welcomes its first batch of Undergraduate Students on campus with a full house of 90 students

Mahindra University School of Management(MU-SoM) welcomed its first batch of undergraduate students on campus in a day long orientation program. Mahindra University has launched its School of Management in academic collaboration with SC Johnson College of Business, Cornell University, USA.

A full house of newly admitted 90 students from B.A. in Economics and Finance, BBA in Digital Technologies and BBA in Computation Business Analytics were welcomed on the campus by the Dean of MU-SoM, the Programme Heads, and Faculty.

Dr. Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor, Mahindra University, said in a statement, “We welcome you all to Mahindra University and for the next three years, to look after you is our responsibility. The School of Management and our collaboration with SC Johnson College of Management, Cornell University, USA will ensure that your education and training at MU is comparable with the best in the world”.

In addition, at MU-SoM, the focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, technology and research will ensure that the students are empowered with the most important skills needed to excel in their professional life. A major part of the curriculum will also focus on ethical, cultural and social tenets that help develop the student into a socially conscious professional, who will be capable of making a contribution to the society and economy.

Prof. Ramakrishna Velamuri, Dean, School of Management, Mahindra University delivered the inaugural address. In his welcome speech, he focused on Mahindra University’s stated objective of providing a strong foundation in digital and emerging technologies across all the programs. He said, “We at Mahindra University School of Management will endeavor to transform the way the millennials are studying by providing a strong foundation in digital and other emerging technologies, besides in-depth academic inputs and constant industry interface”.

The students were also addressed by the Program Heads, Professor Pradeep Racherla and Professor Nilanjan Banik. Chief Coordinator of Student Affairs, Major General( Retd.) Sukesh Rakshit also addressed the students at the orientation. The students and their guardians were then taken through a campus tour.

The First batch of MU-SoM, named “The Pioneers”, is a diverse one with not just brilliant academic scores but also expressing major creative and extra-curricular focus. The students comprise of national level sports players, kuchipudi, kathak, and Bharatanatyam dancers, Trinity trained drummers and guitarists, and many with excellent GPAs in their school. MU-SoM will channelize these various energies to hone their skills to equip them into well qualified and trained business and economics professionals.

“The Pioneers” come from diverse geographical locations - the batch has students from AP & Telangana, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, etc., making it culturally rich and versatile. In addition the school has a vibrant girls-boys ratio of 45 and 55 possibly the best across the country.

About Mahindra University:

Mahindra University, headquartered in Hyderabad (India) is a multi-disciplinary university. It works towards “Educating future citizens for and of a better world” and is envisioned to be a private University that will play a significant role in driving quality improvements and innovation in higher learning in the coming years. Mahindra University will focus on generating new knowledge through engagement in cutting-edge research and create a spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship and undertake collaborative projects with industry and other academic institutions.

Mahindra Ecole Centrale, operational since 2014, has been subsumed into Mahindra University and runs B.Tech., M.Tech. and Ph.D. programs under its newly christened Ecole Centrale School of Engineering in partnership with the haloed Group of Ecole Centrale (GEC) institutions in France.

In 2021, Mahindra University is launching professional courses in the field of Management, Law and Education and will be followed by launch of Schools of Liberal Arts, Applied Sciences, and Design in 2022.

Mahindra University is sponsored by Mahindra Educational Institutions (MEI), a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra Ltd., the flagship IT company of the Mahindra Group, a US $19.4 billion industrial entity that employs in excess of 2,56,000 employees across 100 countries.

