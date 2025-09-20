Body Sent In Garbage Trolley After Post-Mortem In MP's Damoh | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a disturbing incident at Hatta town, Damoh district, the body of a murder victim was transported home in a garbage trolley after postmortem, due to unavailability of hearse van at the block level.

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Friday morning, drawing sharp criticism.

The deceased, Devendra Lodhi, cousin of sarpanch of Shikarpura village in Patera block, was murdered on Thursday. After postmortem, his family requested a hearse to take the body home, but was allegedly told none was available.

The state government had launched 149 hearse vans across Madhya Pradesh on July 28 this year, but these are available only at district hospitals. Damoh district hospital has two vans, but they are reserved for patients who die within hospital premises. Lodhi did not qualify under that condition.

SDM (Hatta) Rakesh Singh Markam told Free Press, “Hearse vans are available at district hospitals, but not at block level. So, problems arise for people in carrying bodies. I will look into the matter and talk to CMHO as well as civil surgeon.”