 Body Of MBBS Student Who Died In Russia Flown To Delhi; Will Be Brought To Her Home Town Maihar, Assures Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav
Body Of MBBS Student Who Died In Russia Flown To Delhi; Will Be Brought To Her Home Town Maihar, Assures Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

IANSUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The body of the MBBS student Srishti Sharma, a resident of Maihar in Madhya Pradesh, who died in a road accident in Russia, has been brought to New Delhi, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday.

CM Yadav informed that Srishti's body would be brought from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi to Satna airstrip. From Satna airstrip, the body will be brought to her village in Maihar via road. "Today the body of daughter Srishti has reached Delhi from where it is being brought to Satna airstrip. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief," CM Yadav said in a statement.

article-image

The family of 22-year-old Srishti, a fourth-year student at Bashkir State Medical University in Russia's Ufa, was waiting for her body after receiving information about her death on October 11. According to the family, Srishti died in a car accident.

She was travelling with six friends on vacation when a wheel of their car ran off and a door was thrown open, hurling her out on the road. Shrishti was dragged along for a distance and she died on the spot. News of the tragedy reached her family through Zoya, a fellow student from Maihar.

article-image

Zoya told her father, Kaleem, who rushed to Srishti's home and informed her family about the tragic incident. Srishti was the child of doctor couple Ramkumar and Mamta Sharma, and they were looking forward to her joining her father at his clinic in Maihar once she completed her MBBS, her relatives said.

Srishti's family had sought help from the state government to bring the body home for the last rites, following which the Central government was requested for the same.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

