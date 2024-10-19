FP Follow Up: Police Await Names To Register FIR For Halloween Party Hosted At KEM Building In Indore

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The controversy over the Halloween party hosted by the Jain Social Group Elegant at the historic KEM building on the MGM Medical College campus continues to deepen. The police are still waiting for names from the college management to file an FIR, while the social group has offered a partial explanation, admitting to cleaning the old building but avoiding details about creating a virtual graveyard, decorating the premises with bones and setting up ‘blood-filled fountains’.

The Jain Social Group Elegant has given a clarification letter to the dean, stating that only 15-20 people were allowed to tour the building at a time and denied responsibility for bloody slogans on the walls, claiming they were old. However, their explanation does not address the eerie decorations they placed, including bones at the entrance, which have added to public outrage.

The party has sparked protests from both the MGM Alumni Association and the Medical Teachers Association, who said the event disrespected the historical heritage of the KEM building. Videos and photos from the event, which have gone viral on social media, show several attendees, including political figure Akshay Kanti Bam, who had switched from Congress to BJP.

While dean Dr Sanjay Dixit had granted conditional permission for a tour involving a maximum of 20 people based on a Public Works Department inspection, the event appears to have far exceeded this limit and included inappropriate decorations. Though the dean sent a letter to the police regarding the incident, it did not include the names of those responsible, preventing immediate action.

Now, the college has provided the phone numbers of the people who sought permission to the police. Meanwhile, Dr Sanjay Londhe, president of the MGM Alumni Association, voiced his concern over the incident. "This party has not only insulted the legacy of our institution but also harmed the cultural identity of Indore.

We are collecting evidence, including photos and videos, and will visit the police again to push for an FIR against the organisers." Both the Alumni Association and the Medical Teachers Association have vowed to take further steps, with plans to meet with the police again, demanding strict legal action.

Tushar Singh Assistant Commissioner of Police said, "We have not yet received the names of the organisers and the people involved. Once we have this information, we will register an FIR."