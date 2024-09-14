BMC To Come Out With Policy For CCTV Camera Installation | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will come out with guidelines for installation of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in the city for better surveillance. The state government has issued gazette notification for Indore to this effect recently.

According to gazette notification, CCTV cameras will be installed where 100 or more people gather and there are buildings spread across 1500 sq ft. Its data will be stored for 30 days, which will be monitored.

Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said, “Currently, there are 2,000 CCTV cameras in Bhopal. We need 5,000 more to cover entire Bhopal for surveillance purpose. In fact, CCTV cameras installation is needed specially on outskirt areas. We have to motivate colonisers who develop colonies on outskirt areas to install CCTV cameras. It will help police to crack crimes.”

Work on for better surveillance

Municipal council chairman Kishan Suryavanshi said, “BMC will work on guidelines for installation of CCTV cameras in Bhopal on pattern of gazette notification issued for Indore. There should be policy for CCTV cameras installed in the city.” Additional District Magistrate Ritu Raj said, “Onus is on BMC to lay down guidelines for installation of CCTV cameras in Bhopal. BMC should work on it for better surveillance.”