AIIMS Bhopal Performs Life-Saving Chest Wall Reconstruction Surgery; Doctor Secures Copyright For 'Sagittal Split Osteotomy' Technique

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, recently performed a complex and life-saving surgery on an 8-year-old child suffering from rib cancer. Despite chemotherapy, the child’s condition was worsening, and the cancer in the ribs continued to spread.

The medical team decided to proceed with surgery, successfully saving the child’s life using a novel chest wall reconstruction technique. This unique procedure, being applied to pediatric chest wall reconstruction for the first, has been recognized and published in the prestigious Journal of Indian Association of Pediatric Surgeons.

The technique involved using tissue from the child's thigh (tensor fascia lata) to reconstruct the chest wall after removing the tumor, ensuring a successful outcome. The multidisciplinary team carried out the chest wall reconstruction using the child's own tissue.

The child, who had been on a ventilator before surgery due to the severity of the condition, was successfully taken off ventilator support just 12 hours post-surgery. Remarkably, the child was discharged from the hospital six days later.

“This surgery is a testament to our doctors’ dedication to pushing the boundaries of medical innovation. We are proud of this breakthrough and the impact it will have on pediatric surgery worldwide.”

-Professor (Dr) Ajai Singh Exe Director, AIIMS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Anshul Rai, AIIMS additional professor, has been granted a copyright for the 'Sagittal Split Osteotomy' technique by the department of industrial policy and promotion, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

The 'Sagittal Split Osteotomy' is a specialised jaw surgery technique where the lower jaw is separated from the upper jaw, repositioned either forward or backward, and then reattached.

This procedure is designed to correct the alignment of the teeth and jaw, offering substantial benefits for individuals with facial deformities. "This surgery will be a boon for people with deformed faces. Not only will it aid in physical correction, but it will also significantly enhance their confidence," Rai said.