BMC Officials’ Laxity Causing Huge Loss To Exchequer: BJP Corporators |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 4,305 lease deed cases are pending for renewal with Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC). The role of the civic body officials has come under cloud as the BJP corporators of the party-led municipal body are holding them responsible for the laxity in renewing the lease deeds thus causing losses to the tune of crores of rupees to the cash-strapped BMC.

BMC administration is not in position to disburse salaries to its employees on time because of the ‘empty’ exchequer. BJP corporator Devendra Bhargava said, “It is laxity on the part of BMC officials who are working hand in glove with the lease holders.

Pendency of a large number of leases is incurring loss to BMC in crores but BMC officials are not taking any initiative for renewal of the leases.” Mayor-in-Council (MiC-revenue) Jagdish Yadav said, “It is a serious matter as it causes direct loss to the municipal body which is already cash-strapped. BMC officials should take prompt initiative for speedy disposal of pending lease cases.”

Mayor asks revenue cell to furnish detail Mayor Malti Rai has sought details of the pending lease cases from the revenue cell for initiating required action. “We have asked BMC officials concerned to furnish details of pending lease cases. No doubt, pending lease renewal is causing loss to the BMC exchequer. We will expedite the renewal of leases as it will enrich the BMC kitty.”

Lease will be cancelled if dues not paid: BMC additional commissioner Sandhya Chaturvedi said the civic body will initiate action against the lease holders if they fail to get their lease deed renewed. The BMC will cancel the lease deed if people do not pay the due amount to the municipal body, said the official. The BMC has ex-party renewed leases in some cases, she added.

Details Of Lease Furnished By Revenue Cell Of BMC Are As Follow:

Zones Pending lease cases 1 341 2 143 3 79 4 1,260 5 470 6 62 7 44 8 452 9 158 10 11 11 13 12 11 13 69 14 06 15 258 16 01 17 927